‘Rockstar’ first look hints at a new shade of Shakib Khan

After a streak of action-packed roles in films like ‘Toofan’, ‘Borbaad’, ‘Taandob’ and ‘Prince’, Shakib Khan appears ready to present a different on-screen persona with his upcoming film ‘Rockstar’.

The first look of the film was unveiled on Saturday morning, marking the actor’s birthday on 28 March. The poster quickly drew attention online, garnering more than 1,30,000 reactions within just four hours of its release.

In the poster, Shakib is seen sitting casually on a street, sporting black sunglasses, sneakers and a relaxed outfit, with tattoos covering his body. The film’s title ‘Rockstar’ is emblazoned in the background, signalling a shift from his recent action-heavy image to a more stylised, musical character.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for the new look, while many also extended birthday wishes to the star.

Directed by Azman Rusho, the shooting of ‘Rockstar’ has already begun in Malaysia. Speaking to the media, the director said the film will portray Shakib as a “very trendy rockstar” who embodies the spirit of the present time.

“He is a rock musician who writes and composes his own songs. We designed the ‘Rockstar’ character based on this idea,” he added.

The film is rumoured to feature Sabila Nur and Tanjia Zaman Mithila opposite Shakib Khan.

‘Rockstar’ is based on a story by Azman Rusho, with the screenplay penned by Nusrat Mati. The dialogues have been written by Ayman Asib Swadhin and Samiul Bhuiyan, while the film is being produced under the banner of Sun Communication.