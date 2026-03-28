Fuel stock and supply completely normal: Govt

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division has asked people not to panic and not to buy excess fuel as fuel stock and supply are completely normal in the country.

The government is purchasing the necessary fuel from the international market to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply in line with demand. As a result, there is no possibility of a fuel supply shortage in the country, said a press release of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday.

It warned that petrol, octane and diesel are highly flammable substances. Storing such fuel privately is very dangerous.

The press release said strict action is being taken against those involved in illegal hoarding of fuel to make extra profit.

Mobile courts are active in every district of the country under the leadership of executive magistrates to prevent illegal hoarding of fuel.

The government has not increased the price of fuel so far, so all have been urged not to be misled, the release further added.