Sunehra Tasnim signed as Organikaon’s brand ambassador

Organikaon, a leading Bangladeshi skincare brand, announced the signing of the actress and youth icon, Sunehra Tasnim, as its brand ambassador. The exclusive signing event took place on 21 June 2025 in Banani, Dhaka.

Organikaon is a leading Bangladeshi skincare brand that is known for its clean, halal, plant-based skincare and wellness products. To celebrate natural beauty and wellness of the skincare-conscious women in Bangladesh, Organikaon signed Sunehra Tasnim, who is a strong advocate of natural beauty and wellness, as its brand ambassador.

The signing event was attended by the chief guest, Abdur Rahman Ishan, CEO of Organikaon; special guest, Shekh Piash Islam, Strategy & Brand Marketing Director of Organikaon; and other guests included distinguished members of the brand and creative team of Organikaon.

The event was graced by a speech by the CEO, followed by an official partnership reveal, remarks from Sunehra Tasnim, and a screening of Organikaon’s brand film.