Bangladesh stuns Sri Lanka with 5-0 sweep in AHF Cup

Bangladesh national men’s hockey team concluded their group stage campaign on a high note after delivering a dominant 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their final Pool B match held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

After the barren first and second quarter, Rakibul Hasan finally broke the deadlock scoring a field goal in the 39th minute and he doubled the lead again scoring field goal three minutes later.

Fazia Rabby scored the third goal scoring a field goal for Bangladesh in the 43rd minute while in the fourth quarter Arshad Hossain made the score line 4-0 with a field goal in the 46th minute.

Naim Uddin completed the winners’ tally converting a penalty corner in the 50th minute of the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a flying start in the tournament beating Kyrgyzstan by 5-1 goals in their opening match and defeated host Indonesia by 3-2 goals in their second match.

Bangladesh eventually emerged as group champions beating Thailand by 2-1 goals in their third match to maintain their domination in the tournament.

Bangladesh won the AHF Cup title in the last four editions in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2022 respectively. They will play semifinal match against Pool A runners-up either Oman or Chinese Taipei.