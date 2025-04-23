Zimbabwe ends win drought, edges Bangladesh by 3 Wkts

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first Test, overcoming a late fightback led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz to secure their first Test win since 2021.

But they showed an unwavering resolve to seal the deal at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing victory target of 174, Zimbabwe looked to secure it with ease when openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran shared a 95-run for the opening stand. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz stood tall, threatening to deny them.

However, Zimbabwe’s lower order held the nerve eventually to secure a victory for which they have been craving for a long. It was their only third victory on Bangladesh soil. They registered their last victory also in this venue in 2018.

Miraz claimed 5-50, his consecutive second five-for and eventually finished with a match haul of 10-102. But his third 10-for in Test cricket was not enough against a spirited side.

Opener Brian Bennett played crucial role in the victory after fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani claimed 6-72 to set the platform of a victory. Bennett who made 57 in the first innings, scored 54 in this innings to keep Zimbabwe’s nose ahead.

Cashing a victory target of 174, after wrapping up Bangladesh for 255 in the second innings, Zimbabwe openers Bennett and Curran appeared to keep the side on course for a comfortable victory.

Miraz broke through with the wicket of Curran who made 44 off 75.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who finished with 2-70 had Nick Welch leg-before for 10, shortly after that as Bangladesh looked to rebound.

Bennett clipped Taijul’s full-length delivery past mid-wicket for two to raise his second half-century from 69 balls in the last over of the second session.

Miraz gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope dismissing Sean Williams and Bennett in his consecutive two overs before Taijul got the better of captain Craig Ervine.

Wessley Madhevere held together the innings to help the side sail the home eventually. Madhevere fittingly confirmed the victory with a reverse-swept four against Zimbabwe.

Earlier, fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani gave Zimbabwe a small target, utilizing Bangladeshi batters reckless batting in good effect.

Muzurabani claimed 6-72, his third five-wicket in 10 Tests, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 255 in its second innings.