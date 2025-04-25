Pakistani actor’s movie not releasing in India

A controversy has been raised over publishing an Inidan movie named ‘Abir Gulal’, supposed to be release on May 9.

The trailer of the movie has already been released on April 1. But the movie will not be released in India centering its hero who is a Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan.

Discussions and criticisms sparked after releasing the trailer. The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir, however, has added an extra dimension to it.

There was a call for a boycott of the movie, reports Hindustan Times.

After the horrific terrorist attack, anti-Pakistan sentiment is now high across India. In this atmosphere, theater owners were indecisive about showing ‘Abir Gulal’. However, they were in discussions with the producers about it.

It was heard that the release date of the film may be postponed. However, amidst all these discussions, it was revealed that the film will not be released in India.

According to the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the release of the film ‘Abir Gulal’ starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be blocked in India.

In a statement on Wednesday (April 23), the Federation of Western India Cine Employees reiterated in their guidelines that those associated with the Indian film and entertainment industry will completely disassociate themselves from any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians.

Ashok Pandit, president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, had originally strongly objected to the film. In his comment, ‘This incident is a war against the nation. This is not the first time. This attack has been going on for 30 years. We, as an organization, have strongly requested not to work with Pakistanis.’

He added, ‘They are the artist community, they make these lame excuses, but ultimately the interest of the country comes first. People may think, my family members are not dead, so it doesn’t matter to me, but if terrorists had shot at the heroine or the family members of the producers in this film, would they have worked with Fawad Khan?’

However, this is not the first time that there has been a problem with the release of a film starring Fawad in India. After the terrorist attack in Uri in 2016, there were reports of Pakistani artists refraining from working in the Indian film and music industry. However, at that time, due to his increasing popularity in India, Fawad played a supporting role in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. And because of this, Karan’s film faced problems. At that time, the producer apologized.