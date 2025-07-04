Peruvian clinic fined over leak of Shakira’s medical records

A clinic in Peru has been fined $190,000 for leaking the confidential medical records of Colombian pop icon Shakira following her brief hospitalization earlier this year, health authorities announced on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old global superstar was treated at the Delgado Auna clinic in Lima in February after suffering an unspecified abdominal condition that forced her to cancel a major concert. She returned to the stage in the Peruvian capital just two days later.

However, shortly after her discharge, Shakira’s medical records surfaced on social media, prompting outrage from fans and the launch of an official investigation into the privacy breach.

At the time, the Delgado Auna clinic admitted to a “serious ethical breach” and said it had begun internal investigations into the unauthorized disclosure, citing violations of both its code of conduct and data protection laws.

The fine was imposed for mishandling sensitive personal data, a violation of regulations protecting patient privacy.

Shakira is currently on her first world tour in seven years, Las mujeres ya no lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), named after her latest album.