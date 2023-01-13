Arrested under section 54 from the court premises, died in jail

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Alauddin (60), who was booked under section 54 for fighting in Baralekha Senior Judicial Magistrate Court of Moulvibazar, died in Moulvibazar Jail.

When he suddenly fell ill around 11:30 on Thursday, the jail authorities sent him to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital. The doctor on duty there declared him dead.

The deceased Alauddin is the son of Ajmal Ali of Chandagram Dakshin Zeenat village of Bahadurpur Union of Baralekha Upazila and is the main accused in a GR case under trial in the Baralekha Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.

It is known that Alauddin went to Baralekha Senior Judicial Magistrate Court along with his brother Farooq Ahmed to appear in a pending case on Tuesday. While waiting for the case to be called in the court premises, Saidul Islam, the plaintiff of the case, cracked the head of the accused Farooq Ahmed and injured him bloody. Injured Farooq Ahmed’s brother Alauddin slapped Saidul Islam while trying to save his brother from the clutches of the assailant Saidul Islam. In this incident, the court arrested the police attacked the plaintiff and the injured accused’s brother Alauddin and handed them over to the court. Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Ziaul Haque ordered the attackers Saidul Islam and Alauddin to be arrested under section 54 and sent to jail.