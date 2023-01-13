Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board

Two tourists carrying ships on Cox’s Bazar-Saint Martin waterways have resumed operations.

Two ships– MV Parijat and MV Rajhangsha– left Domdomia Ghat of Teknaf for Saint Martin at about 9:30am on Friday (January 13, 2023) with 610 passengers on board.

“We are ready to welcome tourists coming through this route after a long time,” said Jasim Uddin Shuvo, proprietor of Saint Martin Beach Eco Resort and Saint Martin Kacchap Beach Resort.

Earlier on Thursday (January 12), a meeting was held at the Cox’s Bazar district administration’s office which was participated by the representatives of all related sectors. It was decided at the meeting to resume the operation of passenger carrying ships on Cox’s Bazar-Saint Martin waterways, said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamruzzaman.

Md Kamruzzaman also said two ships– MV Parijat and MV Rajhangsha–were accorded permission to ply on the first day as the proprietor of the ships were able to place all necessary documents at the meeting on Thursday.

The UNO said other ships including MV Keari Sindbad and MV Keari Cruise and Dining would be able to ply from Saturday.

President of Tour Operators’ Association of Cox’s Bazar Anwar Kamal said, “Four ships from Teknaf Ghat will ply the route between Teknaf and Saint Martin’s island regularly from Friday morning.”

In September last, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain at a seminar in Cox’s Bazar announced the suspension of tourist ships on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route in the Naf river, citing lack of navigability and emergence of numerous shoals in the river. He said that the route would remain closed until further notice.