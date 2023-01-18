Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations

After electricity, now the government has hiked the gas prices for public, private and captive power plants and also for industries and commercial users.

The new prices will be effective from February 1, according to a gazette notification issued on Wednesday.

As per the gazette notification, the public and private power plants including the IPP and rental power plants will pay gas price at Tk 14 per unit (each cubic metre) instead of previous price of Tk 5.02, while the captive power plants, small power plants and commercial power plants will pay Tk 30 per unit instead of previous price of Tk 16.

The large, medium and small industries will pay Tk 30 per unit against the previous price of Tk 11.98 for large, Tk11.78 for medium and Tk 10.78 for small, cottage and other industries.

The commercial users of gas like hotels and restaurants will pay Tk 30.50 instead of previous Tk 26.64 per unit.

However, prices for household consumers, CNG-run for motor vehicles and tea estates were kept unchanged.