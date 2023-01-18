BCB appoints David Moore as head of programmes

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of David Moore as its head of programmes.

The 58-year-old Australian cricket professional has agreed to a two-year term with the BCB which starts next month, reports UNB.

Moore will be responsible for planning, devising strategies, and implementing the high performance (HP) and Tigers’ programmes to ensure that they serve the senior team. He will also oversee the development programmes for coaches.

The 58-year-old brings extensive experience as a high-performance general manager and coach developer with expertise in coaching, player and coach development and administration, both internationally and in Australia.

He served Cricket NSW as its general manager of Cricket Performance and head of Coach Development and was a senior coach at Cricket Australia’s Centre of Excellence.

Moore worked as an assistant coach of the West Indies cricket team and became the side’s head coach for the England tour in 2007. He also coached the Bermuda national team.

“I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programmes that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena,” Moore said in a media statement.

“I’m very excited to be commencing my role as head of programmes at the BCB. I look forward to working with the head coach, his coaching and support staff, and players to help them unleash their potential,” he added.