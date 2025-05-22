Wanstead Village Lib Dems on Winter Fuel Payments u-turn: “People in our area deserve an apology from the Prime Minister.

Responding to the Prime Minister saying that more pensioners will be eligible for Winter Fuel Payments next winter, Liberal Democrat’s for Wanstead Village said:

“The world’s longest u-turn continues. This will be cold comfort to many vulnerable pensioners in Wanstead Village who lost out on vital payments last winter.

“Keir Starmer’s backtrack is far too late for the millions of pensioners forced to freeze in their own homes over the winter.

“People in our area deserve an apology from the Prime Minister, not vague words that will take months to materialise into something meaningful.”