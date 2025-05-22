Shahbagh-InterContinental intersections blocked, massive traffic surrounding areas

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists have blocked Shahbagh and Hotel InterContinental intersections since 10:45AM on Thursday, demanding trial of Shahriar Alam Shammo, a JCD leader at Dhaka University.

As per the pre-announcement, the JCD men have taken position on the street, raising different slogans, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.

The slogans are: ‘Why my brother in grave, the killer on land’, ‘We want justice’, ‘Want justice of Shammo murder’.

Following the blockade, a severe tailback was created in and around the protest site.

JCD central president Rakibul Islam Rakib said no assurance of justice has been given regarding Shammo’s killing.

“The real perpetrators have not been arrested yet. Though the case has been transferred from Shahbagh thana to DB, we haven’t received any concrete updates. Only one suspect has been remanded four days after the arrest, which indicates unnecessary delay,” he added.

The sit-in will continue till 5PM, said JCD members.