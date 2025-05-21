De Bruyne unlikely to play at Club World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said he is unlikely to play at the Club World Cup due to concerns about picking up an injury ahead of his departure from the club.

The 33-year-old will leave City after a decade at the club having lifted six Premier League titles, as well as winning the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2023.

The Belgian is under contract until June 30, which covers three Club World Cup matches in the United States, but De Bruyne said he would have to look out for his own interests.

“I think in a way I have to take care of myself because if I get injured in the Club World Cup, what am I going to do? Nobody’s going to take care of me at that point,” he said after the FA Cup final in quotes carried by The Athletic.

“So there’s a big chance probably that I won’t play it, but I don’t know. I’m just a player. I don’t make the rules, I can’t do anything about it. So in the end, like I said, I’ll probably have to take care of myself.”

The 32-team tournament runs from June 14 to July 13.