Ahmedabad to host IPL final in revised schedule

Indian Premier League final will be played in Ahmedabad, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday as it announced the venues for the playoffs of the T20 tournament.

The IPL resumed last Saturday after being paused due to the conflict between India and Pakistan, forcing a revised schedule with the final now taking on June 3 — nine days later than initially planned.

Mullanpur, in New Chandigarh, will host the first qualifier and eliminator on May 29 and May 30.

The world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad will host the second qualifier on June 1 followed by the final two days later in the 18th edition of the IPL.

“The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the tournament was paused for a week and restarted after the ceasefire.

The tournament has grown into the world’s richest cricket league since its inaugural season in 2008 and has added billions to the Indian economy and the BCCI.