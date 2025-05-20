One to die in Habiganj triple murder case

Habiganj court,on Tuesday, sentenced a man to death in a triple murder case in Madhabpur upazila of the district in 2016.

Judge of Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 court Syed Mohammad Kaiser Mosharraf Yusuf delivered the verdict this afternoon in presence of the convict, said additional public prosecutor of the court Advocate Afzal Hossain.

The convicted person is Shah Akaam alias Taher Uddin, 50, of Birsingh Para village in Dharmaghar union of the district.

According to prosecution, Shah Akaam had a conflict with his sister-in-law Jahanara Khatun over a disputed land.

Over the matter, in the evening of August 23, 2016, he stabbed his sister-in-law with a sharp knife.

At that time, his niece Sharmin Akhter and nephew Shimul Mia came to save their mother and they were also stabbed.

Jahanara died on the spot and her children were taken to the hospital in critical condition where they succumbed to their injuries.

Jahanara’s brother-in-law Mohan Mia filed a murder case on August 24.

After a long investigation, the PBI submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court on December 5, 2017.

After examining 18 witnesses and evidence, the court handed down the verdict.