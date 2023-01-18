Headmistress held while selling new textbooks in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A primary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly selling new textbooks.

Ayesha Akter, daughter of late Abdullah Mia of village Kadamtali under Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj district, is the headmistress of Kadamtali Non-Government Registered Primary School.

The 45-year old teacher was detained by Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Ali along with others from Nasratour on Tuesday (January 17, 2023). He then informed the Shayestaganj Police Station.

A police team led by Shayestaganj Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Nazmul Huque Kamal went to the spot and arrested teacher Ayesha Akter. They also recovered 490 books from the spot.

At midnight on Tuesday, Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Ali filed a case at Shayestaganj Police Station being the plaintiff.

Mohammad Ali said the textbooks seized belonged to the students of Class I to Class V. The teacher was selling the books to a shop where old and used things are sold.

Shayestaganj Police Station OC Nazmul Huque Kamal said a case was filed. The matter is being investigated.