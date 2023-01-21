Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 11 new cases

One more dengue patient died and 11 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to six this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, nine were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and two outside it.

Seventy-four dengue patients, including 37 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 466 dengue cases and 386 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Also, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.