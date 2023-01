BCB announces new national contract for 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a new national contract for the year 2023, comprising of 21 players.

Four new players- Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Musaddek Hossain Saikot, and Hasan Mahmud- have been included in the contract. The contract will be valid until December 31, 2023.

However, four players- Shadman Islam, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mohammad Naim- have been omitted from the previous contract announced in 2022.

BCB National Contract 2023:

All format: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Taksin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

For Test and ODI: Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim

For Test and T20Is: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Shohan

Only Test: Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossian, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Only ODI: Mahmudullah Riyad

ODI and T20Is: Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Hasan Mahmud