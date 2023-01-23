Teacher’s hanging body recovered in Sunamganj

Police on Sunday recovered the hanging body of a school teacher at Sadar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The dead was Sonali Paul, 32, daughter of late Nibaran Chandra Paul, a resident of Jamaipara area of the upazila. She was an assistant teacher at Muktakhai Government Primary School in Shantiganj Upazila.

According to police, the teacher used to live alone in a rented house for a long time. Her family lived in Sylhet. In the morning, her brother came to her house and spotted his sister’s body hanging from a ceiling fan.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sunamganj Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Ikhtiyar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter.