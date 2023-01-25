Govt issues final notification banning Sucker Fish

The government has issued the final gazette notification banning Suckermouth catfish, locally known as Sucker Fish.

As per the directives of the President, deputy secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Mrinal Kanti Dey issued the notification on January 11 last, banning the catfish, a handout said here today.

As per the notification, now nobody will be allowed to import, culture, transport, sell, supply and conserve the Suckermouth catfish.

On September 25, 2022, the ministry also issued a notification as proposal to amend the Section 18 of the Protection and Conservation of Fish Act 1950 aiming to ban Sucker Fish.

People were asked to submit their opinion before the ministry within two months if they would have any objection or suggestions to this end.