Bangladesh Human Rights Commission England Branch has a new management committee with 19 members



London: Bangladesh Human Rights Commission Secretary General Humanist Dr. Saiful Islam Dildar has approved the 19-member England Committee of the Human Rights Commission.In a notification on 24th January 2023 human rights leader and joint editor of Bangla Kantha magazine, , Mohammad Sahidur Rahman, the life member of the organization as the onarary president, and Journalist Matiar Chowdhury the deputy editor of Bangla Kantha magazine, as the executive president, and Abdul Hafiz Bakkar the caterers leader as the general secretary of the new management committee . Other members of the Board of Directors are H Azizul Haque Junu Vice President, Mohidur Rahman Vice President, Abdul Mokit Vice President, Muhammad Russel Ahmad Vice President, Redwan Pasha Shihab Vice President, Abdul Momin Chowdhury Joint Secretary, Mohammad Ali Joint Secretary. Abul Hossain Joint Secretary, Mohammad Quddus Organizing Secretary, Sabbir Samdani Joint Organizing Secretary, Abdur Rob Finance Secretary, Mohammad Mukidur Rahman Joint Finance Secretary, Gholam Mostafa Chowdhury Office Secretary, Tajul Haque Cultural Secretary, Mohammad Sajjadur Rahman Executive Member and Syed Khairul Karim has been made Executive Member.