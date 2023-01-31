Fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for ingredients to help boost their fitness journeys. While chemical supplements are widely available in the market, the goodness of ayurvedic ingredients does not usually get the attention it deserves.

Ayurveda is a centuries-old Indian healthcare practice. It aims to maintain health and wellness by balancing the mind, body, and spirit, and it focuses more on prevention than treatment. To accomplish this, it takes a holistic approach that encompasses nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments.

Ayurvedic herbs and spices play a significant role in this approach. They are believed to give a range of health advantages, including better digestion and mental health, and actually protect your body from sickness.

Here are 5 healthy ingredients for fitness enthusiasts shared by Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva:

Originally from India, ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) is a little woody shrub. Its roots and berries are used to make a well-known Ayurvedic medicine. It is classified as an adaptogen, which means it is believed to help your body cope with stress more effectively. Cortisol is a hormone that your adrenal glands create in response to stress, and studies have shown that ashwagandha lowers cortisol levels. Fitness enthusiasts can benefit from it to relieve stress-both physical and psychological. Ashwagandha may also improve muscle growth and blood sugar levels.

Shilajit is an ingredient that has been used extensively in Ayurvedic medicinal practices to treat a wide range of ailments. It is abundant in minerals and contains a major compound known as fulvic acid. While working out, fitness enthusiasts lose essential electrolytes that aid in regulating water balance, muscle contractions, nerve impulses, and metabolism by sweating. Shilajit is rich in certain mineral content, which has the ability to replace these electrolytes, thus maintaining physical performance and endurance.

Triphala: Triphala is an Ayurvedic cure made from the three medicinal fruits listed: Amla (Emblica Officinalis, or Indian gooseberry) Bibhitaki (Terminalia Bellirica) Haritaki (Terminalia Chebula) According to research, Triphala may lessen arthritic inflammation and prevent or slow the spread of several cancers. Furthermore, Triphala is also beneficial for improved digestion and oral health. Fitness enthusiasts may benefit largely from including Triphala in their diet, as it can promote overall health and well-being. It acts as a colon toner and helps in strengthening and toning the tissues of the colon. As a result, it helps manage weight.

Another well-liked Ayurvedic treatment is turmeric, which is the ingredient that gives curry its characteristic yellow colour. Its primary active ingredient, curcumin, is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Test-tube research suggests that it might be just as effective as other anti-inflammatory medications, if not more so, and without any of their negative effects. Additionally, turmeric may aid in the prevention of heart disease in part by enhancing blood flow, just as effectively as exercise or other prescribed drugs.

Cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum), known as the “queen of spices,” has been used in Ayurvedic medicine since ancient times. According to research, those with high blood pressure may benefit from using cardamom powder to lower it. There is evidence that inhaling cardamom essential oil may improve the body’s ability to absorb oxygen when exercising. Ayurvedic studies suggest that adding cardamom may lower blood pressure, improve breathing, and heal stomach ulcers. However, the more human study is required before definitive conclusions can be drawn.

Ayurvedic herbs and spices have been an integral part of traditional Indian medicine for centuries. An increasing amount of scientific evidence supports their many proposed health benefits, including protection against type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Thus, adding small amounts of these ingredients may help both flavor your meals and boost your health. That said, large doses may not be suitable for everyone, so make sure to seek advice from your healthcare provider before adding Ayurvedic supplements to your fitness regimen.