Police constable beaten to death in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A police constable was beaten to death by a youth at Baniachaung upazila in Habiganj early Tuesday allegedly for asking the youth not to consume hemp.

The deceased was identified as Zahangir Alam, 45, a constable of the Markulibazar outpost of river police at Baniachaung upazila in Habiganj, the police said.

Local residents said that Pulak Das, 28, son of Khirmohan Das of Kadirganj village at Nabiganj upazila in the district, locked in a quarrel with Zahangir at the Markulibazar at about 9:00pm on Monday.

At one point, Pulak hit Zahangir on the head with the box of a measuring tape, which is customarily used by masons, leaving the victim critically injured, the local people said.

They alleged that Zahangir saw Pulak consuming hemp on Sunday and the lawman forbade Pulak to take the hemp.

Monday’s attack might be a sequel to that incident, the locals predicted.

Baniachaung police station officer-in-charge Ajoy Chandra Das told that they rescued the victim in a critical condition from the spot immediately after the incident.

‘Zahangir was rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital and he died there at about 1:30am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment,’ he said, adding that the body was sent to the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The police officer said in the afternoon that Pulak was arrested on early Tuesday and they were interrogating him to unearth the reason behind the killing.

‘The process of filling a case is underway,’ he added.