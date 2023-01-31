Hathurusingha returns as Bangladesh head coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has reappointed Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach for the Tigers for a two-year term starting in February.

The board confirmed the Sri Lankan’s return in a statement on Tuesday. He will replace Russell Domingo.

Cricket New South Wales earlier confirmed that Hathurusingha was leaving the position of assistant coach with them.

The 54-year old Hathurusighe has reached a two-year term with the BCB which starts from February 2023.

Hathurusighe said he was excited at the prospect of returning to Bangladesh cricket: “It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again.

“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes.”

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury has welcomed the new head coach who replaces South African Russell Domingo: ‘Chandika’s experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment.”

Some of the highlights of Hathurusighe’s previous tenure include first ODI series victories over Pakistan, India and South Africa, a maiden quarterfinal appearance in a World Cup (2015) and first Test wins against England, Australia and Sri Lanka.