Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL

The Comilla Victorians triumphed over the Chattogram Challengers by six wickets on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The victory marked the seventh consecutive win for Comilla Victorians.

Chattogram Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first, but their innings was hampered by early dismissals of Mehedi Maruf and Khawaja Nafay, who suffered a duck and scored 2 runs, respectively.

Afif Hossain and Usman Khan stepped up for the Challengers with strong performances. Afif scored 66 runs off 49 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes, while Usman made a contribution of 52 runs off 41 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Despite their efforts, the Chattogram Challengers only managed to post a score of 156/7 in their 20 overs.

Tanvir Islam and Hasan Ali took two wickets each for the Challengers.

Comilla Victorians got off to a strong start in their response, with their openers setting the tone for the rest of the innings.

Mohammad Rizwan played a key role in the victory, scoring 61 runs off 47 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Mosaddek Hossain also put on a reliable performance, finishing the match with an unbeaten 37 runs off 27 balls, hitting 3 fours and a six.

The Comilla Victorians secured their victory, scoring 157/4 in 19 overs.

Despite efforts from bowlers Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Ziaur Rahman, who took two wickets each, the rest of the Chattogram Challengers’ bowlers failed to make a significant impact.