Two held with liquor in Madhyanagar

Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested along with 19 bottles of foreign liquor from Madhyanagar upazila of Sunamganj district.

Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Md. Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid at about 3.15 am in Rajendrapur village on Saturday and arrested Md. Shopon Miah, 32, and Md. Lakhab Miah, 22.

They seized 19 bottles of liquor from the possessions of the duo at that time.

A case is under process regarding this matter, said the OC.