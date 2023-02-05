Gold price drops by Tk1,166 per bhori

Jewellers on Saturday lowered the price of gold by Tk 1,166 to Tk 92,262 per bhori (11.664 grams) on the local market, said a press release.

Standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Saturday.

According to a press release signed by Committee chairman MA Hannan Azad, the price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 7,910 per gram, while 21-carat gold is Tk 7,550.

The trade body said the rates were reviewed in line with a fall in the price of pure gold in the local market. The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 6,470 a gram, while that of traditional gold at Tk 5,390 a gram.

The price of 22-carat silver is Tk 147 per gram, 21-carat Tk 140 per gram, and 18-carat silver is Tk 120 per gram. The price of traditional silver is Tk90 per gram.

The new tariff will come into effect from Sunday.