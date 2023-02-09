Bangladesh thrash Nepal to clinch SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship

Bangladesh clinced SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship beating Nepal by 3-0 in the final at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

In the day’s match, Shahida Akter Ripa, skipper Shamsunnahar and substitute Unnoti khatun scored one goal each to secure victory for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh played impressive football in the tournament as they beat Nepal by 3-1 in their opening match, played goalless draw with strong India in their second match and dumped Bhutan by 5-0 to emerge as the group champions.

Earlier, Bangladesh women’s national football team made history by clinching SAFF Women’s Championship title beating Nepal women’s national team by 3-1 goals in the final in Kathmandu last September.