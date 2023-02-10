Bangladesh, China can benefit from better coordination: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Thursday said

China and Bangladesh can benefit by coordinating the development strategies of both countries.

The trade organisation said this as a FBCCI team, led by its President Md Jashim Uddin, met with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen at the Chinese mission in Dhaka.

Jashim said the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be held on 11-13 March 2023 in Dhaka will be the right avenue to explore the areas where both countries can harmonise trade and investment for shared development.

The mega event is being organised in partnership with the Bangladesh government. The summit envisages becoming Bangladesh’s flagship business promotion bi-annual event to highlight the country’s economic and market strengths, and concrete trade and investment opportunities by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia, and investors, he added.

Ambassador Yao Wen said this initiative of the FBCCI to show the world the investment opportunities Bangladesh offers is very timely.

He further informed that high-level government officials and high-profile businessmen/investors will join the summit.

He suggested paying more attention, particularly to the green industries, ICT, and food processing at the summit. Besides, he recommended the arrangement of B2B meetings between Bangladeshi and Chinese businessmen and investors on the sideline.

Jashim proposed signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the visiting business leaders from China. He assured that factory visits, bilateral and sectoral meetings, and the signing of MoUs on investment, trade, and cooperation will be arranged during the Summit.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M A Momen, Former Ambassador Abdul Hannan, Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, and Technical Advisor of FBCCI’s Golden Jubilee celebration program M. Masrur Reaz were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin along with FBCCI team members met Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh.

The FBCCI President also invited EU higher officials and business personnel to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.

EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation Charles Whiteley said the Director General of the European Union may participate in the summit.