Nurul Huda, Noman Bakht president and GS of Sunamganj AL

Nurul Huda Mukut and Noman Bakht Palin have been made president and general secretary of Awami League’s Sunamganj district unit respectively.

Awami League Central General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the new committee after the triennial council of the unit this afternoon.

He also announced former general secretary Enamul Kabir Imon as a member of the national committee.

Currently, Nurul Huda is the zilla parishad chairman and senior vice-president while Noman Palin is the vice-president of the district AL.

After almost seven years, Sunamganj AL held its triennial council on the ground of Sunamganj Government Jubilee High School today.

Apart from Quader, AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Syeda Zebunnesa Haque, the party’s Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif were present at the programme.

Thousands of leaders and activists from different upazilas and unions of the district were seen gathering at the venue in processions sine morning.

Although the council is supposed to be held every three years, the last one was held on February 25, 2016.