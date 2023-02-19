Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet

Private carrier Air Astra will operate two daily flights between Dhaka and Sylhet from February 23.

The one-way fare will start from Tk3,495, including all taxes, Air Astra said.

This destination in northeast Bangladesh, after Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, is being launched within the first three months since the airline began commercial flight operations on November 24, 2022, reports UNB.

The flights will leave Dhaka at 2:10pm and 8pm and Sylhet at 3pm and 8:50pm.

Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra, said: “With the addition of our third ATR72-600 aircraft within the first three months of operations, we are pleased to expand our operating network by launching these 2x daily flights to Sylhet, an important destination for us.”

Air Astra said it operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft with 70 seats.