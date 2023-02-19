PSL cricket to continue despite deadly attack in Karachi

The Pakistan Super League will continue in Karachi after militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters, cricket authorities said on Saturday.

The attack which killed three security personnel and a civilian on Friday in the port city was “an isolated one which was unrelated to cricket,” Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said.

The PCB has been “working very closely with all stakeholders, including the local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can proceed as there was no threat to cricket.”

On Saturday, New Zealander Martin Guptill hit his maiden century in the PSL as the Quetta Gladiators handed the Karachi Kings their third successive home defeat despite Shoaib Malik’s onslaught.

Guptill’s sensational 117 off 67 balls lifted Quetta to 168-7 from trouble at 23-4. Karachi left-arm spinner Imad Wasim provided a perfect start with a double-wicket maiden first over.

Karachi also collapsed to 35-3 within the batting power-play before Malik hit a belligerent unbeaten 71 off 49 balls. But it was all in vain and the home team ended up at 162-5 to lose by six runs, reports UNB.

Imad started the match by trapping England’s Jason Roy off his second ball and had rookie Abdul Banglazai stumped off the fifth ball.

Pakistan discard Umar Akmal went for a reckless shot in Imad’s second over and was clean bowled, and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed left Quetta in disarray when he was brilliant caught by Irfan Khan at short mid-wicket.

Guptill rebuilt the innings, raising his half-century in 44 balls and sprinting to his hundred off the next 19 deliveries. He was caught on the long off boundary in the final over.