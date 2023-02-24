Rushanara Ali MP greets Banglatown delegation

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Rushanara Ali MP, for Bow in Bethnal Green, received a delegation from Banglatown on 22 February at the Houses of Parliament. Rushanara Ali MP received the delegation led by Shamsuddin Shams and Pervez Qureshi BEM at the Central Lobby.

The delegation comprised of local community activist Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Pervez Qureshi BEM, Director of Brick Lane Funeral Services, Shamsuddin Shams, one of the founders of Altab Ali Foundation, owner of the Monsoon & Jaipur Restaurant, Brick Lane, the owner of the oldest Bengali grocers in UK, Taj Stores, Abdul Q Khalique Jamal, local resident & musician Dilli Meah and local resident Siraz Miah.

Following breakfast, Rushanara Ali MP gave a tour of the House of Commons and explained the workings of the House. She explained that Parliament examines what the Government is doing, makes new laws, holds power to set taxes and debates the issues of the day. The House of Commons and House of Lords each play an important role in Parliament’s work. The main functions of the UK Parliament are to check and challenge the work of the Government, make laws, debate the important issues of the day and approve Government spending.

Rushanara Ali then facilitated entrance to the House of Commons, where the delegation observed Prime Minister’s Question Time, during which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP answered questions from members of Parliament, including the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer MP.

Rushanara Ali MP then treated the delegation to lunch. During the luncheon meeting, the delegation discussed various issues concerning local residents and businesses, including the cost of living crisis and its effect on local residents and businesses. Rushanara Ali MP said she was very aware of the issues raised and emphasised working collectively to face the challenges.