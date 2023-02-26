Even a dozen of Einstein won’t be able to change EVM results: CEC

Terming Electronic Voting Machine as the modern technology for taking votes, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, “EVM is not a machine for stealing votes. It is a modern technology for taking votes. Many people say that result of the votes could be changed in the last 10 minutes. Even a dozen of Einstein would not be able to change the results of the election.”

He made the remarks while addressing at a workshop held at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district on Sunday morning.

The CEC said, “Real democracy is reflected through the election. Among many candidates, one becomes the winner. Candidate has to win in the election; we have to avoid such type of mentality. On the other hand, it is also not right to say that the election is not right if anyone loses in the election.”

He said district, police administrations will not conduct the election but they must fulfill their responsibilities to create a fair environment for it.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafrullah chaired the programme where Rajshahi region election officer Md. Delwar Hossain gave the welcome speech.