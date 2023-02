A man was killed in a road accident at Dakshin Surma in Sylhet district on Monday night.

The dead was Mozammel Hossain, 55, hailed from Derai upazila in Sunamganj district.

Witnesses said a speeding truck crashed the man while he was crossing the road in a Nazir Bazar area around 9 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Dakshin Surma Police Station officer-in-charge Kamrul Hasan Talukder confirmed the matter.