Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US

A Dhaka court has ordered seizing three bank accounts and a house of former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha in the US.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission’s deputy director Md. Gulshan Anwar, also the investigation officer of the case.

ACC Assistant Director Aminul Islam said the order has been published today (Tuesday).

On February 20, ACC deputy director Md Gulshan Anwar applied to the court seeking seizure of three bank accounts and houses.

According to the case documents, Ananta bought the house in New Jersey, the US, for his brother at a cost of around Taka 2.40 crore.

As the ACC couldn’t identify any legal source of the money paid for the home, it believes that the money was earned illegally or laundered from Bangladesh to his brother’s accounts, the case documents said.