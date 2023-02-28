Primary scholarship exam results suspended

The results of primary scholarship examinations-2022 have been suspended four hours after its publication.

Directorate of Primary Education suspended the results by sending an e-mail to all district primary education officers at 5 pm on Tuesday.

However, the reason behind suspension of the results was not informed.

The e-mail sent to the district primary education officials said that the revised results will be published within few days.

According to the sources of the Directorate of Primary Education, some mistakes have been occurred in the published results. Corrections of those mistakes have begun and revised results will be released within few days.

Earlier, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain announced the results.