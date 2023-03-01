All-out efforts on to nab fugitive militants: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said all-out efforts have been going on to nab the fugitive militants who escaped from the Judge Court premises in Dhaka.

“It’s not right that fugitive militants who escaped from the court premises cannot be caught. We have nabbed many militants and also found out many of them. All-out efforts have been going on to catch those who fled from the court premises. We will surely catch them,” he told reporters after attending at a function held at Police Staff College organised on the occasion of Police Memorial Day-2023.

While attending the function, the Home Minister said, “Police are working as one of the driving forces for implementation of the government’s ‘Vision-2041’.”

He urged all the members of the police to carry out their duties with utmost honesty and sincerity to achieve the goal.

“Members of the police force are always diligent and dedicated to protect life and property of the people,” he said.

‘Police Memorial Day-2023’ is observed every year commemorating the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives while performing duties.

On the occasion of Police Memorial Day, family members of 121 policemen who sacrificed their lives on duty in 2022 were given recognition.

The Home Minister, Secretary of Security Division Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and family members of the policemen, who sacrificed their lives, paid tribute to the brave policemen by placing wreaths at Police Memorial on the Police Staff College premises at Mirpur.

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun presided over the programme. A well-armed police team gave an armed salute, while tuning the bugle.

Family members of the policemen who laid down their lives on duty were presented with mementos.

Additional IGPs – Md Kamrul Ahsan, Md Monirul Islam, RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain, Additional IGPs, heads of various units of Police and senior police officers were present.

Later, the Home Minister, Secretary and the IGP came down from the dais and presented mementos and gifts to the family members of the ten policemen who sacrificed their lives for the nation.