Habiganj Correspondent : A mobile court in a drive fined a man Tk 1 lakh for lifting soil illegally from a cropland in Madhobpur Upazila of Habiganj district on Wednesday.

Executive magistrate of the Upazila Rahat Bin Kutub led the drive in Sheulia area on Wednesday afternoon and fined a man named Md Amir Uddin.

He said on information they conducted the drive in Sheulia area of the upazila and fined him under Balumhal and Soil Management Act 2010.