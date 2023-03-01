Bangladesh opt to bat first against England

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against England in the first of the three match one-day international series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman formed Bangladesh’s two-pacer attack.

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Tigers’ spin attack, supported by Mehdiy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam. Taijul played his last ODI in 2022 in Harare, and his last ODI at home in 2020.

England is fielding two spinners- Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

This series is expected to be a challenging battleground for the spin bowlers. The team with superior spin bowling skills will likely have the upper hand and a higher chance of winning the series.

Out of their previous 11 completed ODIs, England has suffered defeats in eight matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has a favorable record on their home turf, winning 12 out of their last 15 matches.

Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood