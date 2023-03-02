11.91cr voters now in country as 58,64,430 new enlisted

According to the Election Commission’s final updated electoral roll, the number of voters in the country has now increased to 11,91,51,440 following inclusion of some new voters last year.

The EC disclosed the updated voter numbers on Thursday morning, on the occasion of National Voter Day, reports UNB.

According to EC’s factsheet, a total of 58,64,430 new voters were enlisted in the country’s voter list.

Of the total voters, 6,04,45,724 are male and 5,87,04,879 are female.

Besides, 837 transgender voters were incorporated under the identity of the third gender in the updated roll.

The voter growth is 5.18%, according to EC.