Biman Bangladesh Airlines launches online travel date change service

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched ‘online travel date change service’ for its passengers.

Passengers who buy tickets online (Biman website and mobile apps) will be able to change the date of travel from now on.

The service can be availed with a fee using the respective card used at the time of purchasing tickets or the respective mobile banking account, it said.

The date of travel can be easily changed by providing the necessary information in the “Manage My Trip” option of the “Book Flight” tab on Biman’s website, it added.