Covid booster dose campaign halted temporarily as stock runs out

The booster doses (third and fourth shots) of Covid-19 vaccines will remain suspended temporarily from Thursday as its stock has run out.

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said this at a press conference at the DGHS conference room in Mohakhali of the capital on Wednesday.

He said the stock of Covid-19 vaccines that is being used as third and fourth doses has finished.

Bangladesh collects these vaccines through COVAX (Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access). They sent the demand to them and it will take three-four weeks for the vaccines, he said adding that some three million doses of vaccine will arrive in this phase.

COVAX authorities said they can give more vaccines according to demand, he added.