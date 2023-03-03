Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet

A private university student has been found hanging with a ceiling fan at a dormitory in Sylhet city.

Deceased Sharmi Rani Nath, 20, was a second year student of Computer Science and Electronics Department of Metropolitan University. She was daughter of Shatendra Chandra Nath of Sylhet.

Sharmi Rani had been living at the female hostel for a year on rent.

It was learnt that Sharmi was alone at the room on Thursday (March 2) as her roommate went to her village home. Another roommate found Sharmi hanging with the ceiling through a window in the afternoon as the door was locked from inside.

Being informed, the university authorities with police personnel went to that room and recovered the body breaking open the door, said Shahporan Police Station OC Sayed Anisur Rahman.

Primarily, it was suspected that the student committed suicide. Total 10 sleeping pills were found beside the body.