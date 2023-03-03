Bangabandhu’s legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s legacy remains a “guiding light” for Bangladesh-India relationship and the driving force for India’s steadfast partnership with Bangladesh on its journey towards progress and prosperity.

The high commissioner and his wife visited Tungipara and paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum Friday, UNB reports.

The high commissioner also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum to pay homage to Bangabandhu.

In his written remarks at the mausoleum, Verma highlighted the importance of March in the history of Bangladesh and underlined Bangabandhu’s vision for the development of the Bangladesh and India-Bangladesh partnership.

The high commissioner also took a guided tour of the museum, which showcases Bangabandhu’s life and legacy, and the supreme sacrifices that he made for the independence and progress of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu’s fight for democracy, inclusivity and social justice continues to inspire people across the world, said Verma.