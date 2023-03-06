Bangladesh to bat first to avoid English whitewash

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal decided to bat first on Monday after winning toss in the third and the last ODI of the three-match series against England at Mirpur Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the visiting England won the first two matches. To avoid an ignominious whitewash at home, the Tamim-Shakib team are on the field in full force.

England coincidentally became the team again to snap Bangladesh’s seven successive ODI series victory at home and also brought them on the brink of being whitewashed for the first time at home since 2012.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam and Towhid Hridoy

England squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.