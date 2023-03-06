Nation to observe one minute ‘blackout’ on March 25 night

The government has decided to observe a one-minute ‘blackout’ on the Night of March 25, marking the Genocide Day for the seventh consecutive years.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal came up with the decision after a meeting held on the occasion of the Genocide Day on March 25, Independence on March 26 at his ministry conference room on Monday.

Like previous years the ‘blackout’ programme will be observed for one minute from 10:30pm to 10:31pm on the night of March 25 across the country to pay homage to those who were killed in the ‘Operation Searchlight’ launched by the then Pakistani occupation forces on that dreadful Night of March 25 in 1971.

He said additional security measures will also be taken on the occasion of the blackout observance as well as the Genocide Day and the Independence Day.

Besides, strict security measures will be taken to ensure security on the occasion of the Independence Day on March 26 at National Martyrs’ Monument, Savar, where the President and the Prime Minister will respectively pay homage, Kamal said.

He said foreign diplomats will also visit to the Monument at Savar, adding, “Security forces have been asked to ensure security so that they can move smoothly.”