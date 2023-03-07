Don't Miss
Home / Sylhet / 101 primary schools get laptops in Sunamganj

101 primary schools get laptops in Sunamganj

Dharmapasha upazila administration has distributed laptops among 101 government primary  schools at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday .

Moazzem Hossain Ratan, MP, distributed the laptops in a programmed held at the upazila parishad auditorium with upazila nirbahi officer Shitesh Chandra Sarker in the chair.

Dharmapasha upazila  parishad chairman Muzammel Hossen Rukon and upazila Awami League general  secretary Shamim Ahmed Bilkis were present as the special guests at the programme.

Education officer Manobendro Das conducted the programme.

 