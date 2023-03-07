101 primary schools get laptops in Sunamganj

Dharmapasha upazila administration has distributed laptops among 101 government primary schools at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday .

Moazzem Hossain Ratan, MP, distributed the laptops in a programmed held at the upazila parishad auditorium with upazila nirbahi officer Shitesh Chandra Sarker in the chair.

Dharmapasha upazila parishad chairman Muzammel Hossen Rukon and upazila Awami League general secretary Shamim Ahmed Bilkis were present as the special guests at the programme.

Education officer Manobendro Das conducted the programme.