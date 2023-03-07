Bangabandhu had only legitimate right to pronounce independence: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday reiterated that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had the only legitimate right to proclaim the independence of the country at the eve of the Liberation War in 1971 while many persons in the country usually claimed themselves as the proclaimer of independence.

“Only Bangabandhu had the legitimate right to declare the independence before the War of Liberation in 1971 as he was the elected leader mandated by the people, None had any legal right to declare the independence”, he told the journalists after paying homage at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi Road-32 marking the historic 7th March.

Quader also the General Secretary of Awami League said that but those who claimed themselves as the proclaimer of independence were nothing but a ‘reader’, adding that the reader and announcer are not same at all.

Regarding imposing ban on the historic 7 March by BNP, the road transport minister said “the historic 7 March speech recognized as one of the best speeches across the world by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) whereas BNP imposed restriction on that historic address.”

“BNP had no minimum faith on the spirit of the Liberation War”, he told the journalists.

Replying to a statement made by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the ruling Awami League has destroyed the democracy, the ruling party leader said BNP eventually had destroyed the democracy but Sheikh Hasina rather repaired it.

Quder said: “The democracy would not get institutional form overnight. “The democracy which remaining in the country is merely due to the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”, he added.

Coming down heavily on the role of BNP in establishing democracy, the minister asked that how they had been practicing democracy during their regime, although there is no democracy in their own party and so how they will establish democracy in the state, Quader questioned.

Terming Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech as the turning point, the senior ruling party leader said the historic 7 March address which was delivered by Bangabandhu before a huge crowd at the then Race Course Maidan in 1971 was a ‘call for Liberation War’.

Quoting the historic 7 March speech, Quader said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his speech said the struggle of this time is the struggle for our emancipation.

The struggle this time is for the struggle for our independence—and that was the main proclamation of Independence, he told the newsmen.

Regarding the proclamation of Independence after Bangabandhu’s arrest on March 26, the Awami League general secretary said the proclamation of independence at 12:30am was nothing but formalities.

“But the main declaration of independence that has been made more clear through the historic 7 March speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the then Ramna Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka “, he said.

The historic 7 March address turned our struggle for establishing self right to the struggle of independence, he pointed out.